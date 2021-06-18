APENFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.94 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $66.94 million and approximately $169.10 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.09 or 0.00741761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00042714 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

