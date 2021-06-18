API3 Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00007500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $36.59 million and $5.71 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00733938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00043473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083509 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.