Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APOG opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $979.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APOG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

