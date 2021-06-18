Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $914.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

