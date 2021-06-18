AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post sales of $89.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $352.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after acquiring an additional 485,480 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $51,957,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $40,493,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,387,000 after buying an additional 216,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.38. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

