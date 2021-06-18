Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

