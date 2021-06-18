Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. ICAP lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $137.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.12. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

