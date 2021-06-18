Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Aptiv worth $102,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,273. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,886 shares of company stock worth $1,853,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

