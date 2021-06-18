Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Aptiv worth $75,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $73.36 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

