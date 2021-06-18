APY.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $16.75 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00137176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.56 or 0.00871945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.99 or 0.99737940 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,197,451 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

