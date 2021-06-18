Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $3.21 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $218.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 231,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AQMS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

