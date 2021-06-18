ARAW (ARAW) Trading 70.8% Higher This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 70.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $49,087.43 and $1,608.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00736149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083354 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

