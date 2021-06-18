Arcblock Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00058568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00724620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042348 BTC.

ABT is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

