Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 131.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,383 shares in the company, valued at $27,255,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $840,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

