Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $86,862.27 and approximately $42.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,166,251 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

