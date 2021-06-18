Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.78 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00183836 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00877557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,840.17 or 1.00157333 BTC.

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,505,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

