argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of argenx worth $128,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in argenx by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in argenx by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Shares of ARGX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.91. 108,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,846. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

