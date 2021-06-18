Arionum Market Capitalization Tops $109,602.61 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 81.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 92.8% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $109,602.61 and $22.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,441.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.71 or 0.06231996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $560.28 or 0.01580872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.00440164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00147269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.33 or 0.00751452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00442538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00370577 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

