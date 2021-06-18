Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.1 days.

ATZAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $28.37 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

