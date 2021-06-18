ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Shares Down 1.1%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 325,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,167,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

