Artfinity Hits Market Cap of $574,602.49 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 198.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $574,602.49 and $2.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00743125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00083192 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

