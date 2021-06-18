Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 591,302 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 4.02% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $143,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of APAM opened at $49.74 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

