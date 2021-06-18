Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and have sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,550,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

