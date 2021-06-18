Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 5.4%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 23,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 155,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.97 million and a P/E ratio of -10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

