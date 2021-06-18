Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 159,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,750,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $725.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,513,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

