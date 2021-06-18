ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €561.45 ($660.53).

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ASML Company Profile

