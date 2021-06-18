ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ASOS stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00. ASOS has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $64.98.
About ASOS
Featured Article: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.