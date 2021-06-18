ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASOS stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00. ASOS has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

