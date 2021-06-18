Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ASPU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

