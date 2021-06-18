Aspen Group’s (ASPU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 144.33% from the stock’s current price.

ASPU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $355,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

