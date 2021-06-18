Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,327 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Assertio worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 152.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,912 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASRT stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASRT. Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

