ATB Capital Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$16.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.58.

Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 560,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,807. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.39.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

