Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Shares Up 2.8%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) shares shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 56,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 182,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATHOF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

