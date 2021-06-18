Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lowered its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the quarter. Atlas makes up approximately 2.7% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.11% of Atlas worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $4,511,000. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

