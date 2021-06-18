Atomic Wallet Coin Price Hits $1.62 on Major Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004532 BTC on major exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and $32,677.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002232 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059129 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

