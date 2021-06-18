Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 733.7 days.
Shares of AEXAF opened at $65.50 on Friday. Atos has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64.
About Atos
Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.