Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 13th total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 733.7 days.

Shares of AEXAF opened at $65.50 on Friday. Atos has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64.

Get Atos alerts:

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.