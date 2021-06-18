AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

