AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $28.43. 482,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,752,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

