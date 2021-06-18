AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,752,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

