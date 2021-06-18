AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

T stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 259,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,752,625. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.