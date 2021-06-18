AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,736 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of T traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,752,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

