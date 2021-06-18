Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $820.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.45), with a volume of 136483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.41).

The firm has a market cap of £125.52 million and a P/E ratio of -43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 651.24.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,760.40 ($25,817.09). Also, insider Stuart Last bought 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($25,982.65). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,478.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

