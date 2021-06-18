Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $116.76 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00741649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00083625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042762 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.