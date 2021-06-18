Aurora Market Cap Tops $15.20 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and $1.64 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00102754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00737528 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

