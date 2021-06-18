Automata Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.90 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $132.16 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00135952 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00178252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00865410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,051.07 or 0.99554712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.