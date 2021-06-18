AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of AutoNation worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 52.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AN stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

