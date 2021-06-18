Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,050,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 13th total of 17,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 88,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,785. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.