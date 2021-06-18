Aviva PLC Acquires 60,668 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.30% of Everest Re Group worth $37,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,967 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,912,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RE opened at $245.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.12.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

