Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

