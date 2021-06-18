Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $677,293,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after acquiring an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $240.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

