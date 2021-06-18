Aviva PLC Buys 21,994 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $38,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $196.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.73. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

